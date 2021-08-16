Rewardiqa (REW) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.00

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded down 51.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last week, Rewardiqa has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Rewardiqa has a total market cap of $32,088.30 and approximately $4.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rewardiqa coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000411 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.67 or 0.00188458 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Rewardiqa

Rewardiqa (CRYPTO:REW) is a coin. Its launch date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

