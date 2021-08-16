RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 94.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,111,000 after buying an additional 5,971,962 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after buying an additional 1,477,218 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $948,138,000 after buying an additional 1,104,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,761,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,511,000 after buying an additional 451,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,378,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,047,000 after buying an additional 389,121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $117.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.91 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

