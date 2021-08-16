RFG Advisory LLC Buys 3,629 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.7% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renasant Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $447.85 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $447.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

