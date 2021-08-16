RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,465 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for about 7.2% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 1.53% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $80,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 71,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $244,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $164.44 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.31 and a fifty-two week high of $164.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.