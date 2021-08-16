RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $159.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

