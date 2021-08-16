RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 49,037 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 346.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV opened at $142.18 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $142.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.61.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.