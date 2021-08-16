RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 62.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,799 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,158,000 after purchasing an additional 93,817 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $115.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.63. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

