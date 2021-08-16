RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $18,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 162,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after buying an additional 55,469 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,372,000 after buying an additional 32,218 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 592,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,799,000 after buying an additional 53,313 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG opened at $52.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.83. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $52.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

