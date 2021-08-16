RHS Financial LLC Acquires 796 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 55,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,449,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $230.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

