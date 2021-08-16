RHS Financial LLC Purchases 8,300 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 2.2% of RHS Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 651.3% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 51,601 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 56,105 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 269,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after acquiring an additional 53,251 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $77.83 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $78.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.03.

