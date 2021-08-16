Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Acquires 68,013 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,013 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 1.08% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $10,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSA opened at $12.24 on Monday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

