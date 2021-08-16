Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys 18,370 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 247,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,370 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 1.20% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $15,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $55.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.32. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.12%. On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $50,816.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,944.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Roush sold 7,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $358,935.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,810.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,327 shares of company stock valued at $591,693 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMAT shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

