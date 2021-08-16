Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Cuts Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 52,879 shares during the period. Wix.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.31% of Wix.com worth $50,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 306.5% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WIX opened at $205.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.66. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $203.75 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 89.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $315.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.88.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

