Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,543 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.41% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $17,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,546,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,879,000 after buying an additional 156,057 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,024,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,504,000 after purchasing an additional 175,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,925,000 after purchasing an additional 102,097 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,021,000 after purchasing an additional 40,459 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 937,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,058,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $48.12 on Monday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 15.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.99.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.91 per share, with a total value of $52,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARNA shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.79.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

