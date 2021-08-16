Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 162,122 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 1.60% of PGT Innovations worth $22,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 796,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after acquiring an additional 197,275 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 392.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 57,013 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $21.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.43. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.47.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.90%. Analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $25,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $74,426. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

