Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 316,629 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.12% of ON Semiconductor worth $19,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,464,000 after acquiring an additional 147,125 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 582.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 129,672 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 158,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 121.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 137,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,579,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,727,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $43.45 on Monday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $46.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.76.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,232 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

