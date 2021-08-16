Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79,766 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 4.35% of Willdan Group worth $20,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 70,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willdan Group during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Willdan Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

WLDN opened at $37.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.21 million, a P/E ratio of -46.29 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.38. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $54.99.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $210,721.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,697.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 12,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $452,458.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,960 shares of company stock worth $1,214,074. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.