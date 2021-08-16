Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $17.96 Million Stock Holdings in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62,432 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 2.66% of Albireo Pharma worth $17,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 28,003 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 40,716 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1,669.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 57,679 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,278,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,075,000 after acquiring an additional 35,954 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO opened at $29.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $562.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.81. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.94% and a negative net margin of 1,468.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

