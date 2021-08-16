Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $21.10 Million Stake in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,571,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,087 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 5.31% of Century Casinos worth $21,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Century Casinos by 4.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 49.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 18.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

In other news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $354,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

CNTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Century Casinos in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Century Casinos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $13.24 on Monday. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 3.15.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Century Casinos Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.