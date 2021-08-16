Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $22.63 Million Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 154,127 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.65% of Mimecast worth $22,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MIME shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $59.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.94. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 108.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $1,621,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 871,995 shares in the company, valued at $40,390,808.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $968,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,338.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,864 shares of company stock worth $10,256,427 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

