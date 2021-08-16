Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $9.60 Million Holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,472 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 1.50% of Ituran Location and Control worth $9,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITRN. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 25.7% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,067,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,836,000 after purchasing an additional 422,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter worth $4,299,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 167.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 318,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after buying an additional 199,698 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,779,000 after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 363,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 61,465 shares during the period. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of ITRN opened at $24.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.71. The stock has a market cap of $577.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.65 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 7.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

