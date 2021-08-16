Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,287 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 2.13% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $21,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,585,000 after purchasing an additional 47,130 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 64.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 347,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,964,000 after buying an additional 136,025 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.4% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 329,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,151,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,095,000 after buying an additional 15,261 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 231.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,928,000 after buying an additional 68,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $99.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.88.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.23. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 27.12%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

In related news, SVP Brian M. Brinch sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $91,893.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total transaction of $124,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

