Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,153 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43,661 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.45% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $15,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,052,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,362 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 194.6% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 883,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,518,000 after purchasing an additional 583,844 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.3% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after purchasing an additional 152,315 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 36.5% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 125,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,735. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $227,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,903.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,042 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,850. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

CSOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

CSOD opened at $56.64 on Monday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 65.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

