Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 44,753 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 349,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,753 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 2.47% of Franklin Covey worth $11,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FC opened at $36.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.82. The firm has a market cap of $515.88 million, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Franklin Covey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

