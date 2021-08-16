Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 3.09% of Utah Medical Products worth $9,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 67.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Utah Medical Products during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 60.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Utah Medical Products during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Utah Medical Products during the first quarter worth about $213,000. 68.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of UTMD opened at $86.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.82. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.22 and a twelve month high of $95.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.25.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 12.38%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

