Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 799,298 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 126,530 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 2.27% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $18,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COLL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,319 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,420,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,359,000 after buying an additional 493,931 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 861,410 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after buying an additional 440,027 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,498,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,823,000.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $17.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $82.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.29 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COLL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

