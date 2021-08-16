Richard N. Caron Sells 15,540 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Stock

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $361,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Richard N. Caron also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Welbilt alerts:

On Wednesday, August 11th, Richard N. Caron sold 36,392 shares of Welbilt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $847,933.60.

Shares of WBT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,742,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,533. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.08 and a beta of 2.47. Welbilt, Inc has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Welbilt’s revenue was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Welbilt by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,815,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,539,000 after acquiring an additional 244,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Welbilt by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,497,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,589,000 after purchasing an additional 972,811 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,692,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,700,000 after acquiring an additional 24,059 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 252.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,853,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

WBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays cut shares of Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.