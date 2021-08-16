Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $94,927.42

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $22.61 or 0.00049097 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $94,927.42 and $116.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

