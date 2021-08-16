RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $819,219.00

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. RING X PLATFORM has a total market cap of $9.42 million and approximately $819,219.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be purchased for $0.0337 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded 57.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00061348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00016262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $417.20 or 0.00912272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00108641 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00046622 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 279,624,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

