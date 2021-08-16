RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Director R Neil Williams Sells 1,071 Shares

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Director R Neil Williams sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $268,713.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,314.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:RNG traded down $8.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $244.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,299. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.57. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RNG shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.85.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

