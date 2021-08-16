Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.38 Million

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. During the last week, Rio DeFi has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges. Rio DeFi has a total market cap of $27.69 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rio DeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00062858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00017031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $426.62 or 0.00916113 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00048334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00104623 BTC.

Rio DeFi Profile

Rio DeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io . Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rio DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rio DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rio DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rio DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.