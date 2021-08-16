RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,635.25

Shares of RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,635.25 ($47.49) and last traded at GBX 2,629.70 ($34.36), with a volume of 73087 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,675 ($34.95).

The stock has a market cap of £4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,530.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.63 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. RIT Capital Partners’s payout ratio is 0.04%.

In other news, insider Mike Power acquired 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,414 ($31.54) per share, for a total transaction of £9,921.54 ($12,962.56).

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile (LON:RCP)

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

