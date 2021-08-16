Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at TD Securities

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price objective decreased by analysts at TD Securities from $67.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.93% from the stock’s previous close.

RBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

RBA traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.79. 106,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,501. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.52. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,264.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 260.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 64,519 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 579,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,926,000 after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

