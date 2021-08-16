RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for RMG Acquisition Co. II’s FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RMGB. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ RMGB opened at $9.53 on Monday. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $14.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMGB. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,060,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,054,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,549,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,909,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in RMG Acquisition Co. II by 1,043.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,556,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,008 shares during the period. 53.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RMG Acquisition Co. II

RMG Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

