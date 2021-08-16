Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.41.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RKT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.
RKT stock opened at $19.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $43.00.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 86.8% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 59,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 27,580 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter worth $1,514,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 22.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 88.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the second quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.59% of the company’s stock.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
