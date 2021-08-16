Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) shares rose 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.25 and last traded at $30.95. Approximately 2,785 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 446,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.92.

RCKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 16.92 and a quick ratio of 11.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.14.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

