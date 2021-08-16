Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Position Cut by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for approximately 3.0% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Rockwell Automation worth $73,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,910,000 after purchasing an additional 36,156 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 60,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $318.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,139. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.57 and a 1-year high of $320.95. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $293.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.23.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,554 shares of company stock valued at $7,166,316 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

