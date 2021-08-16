Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,437 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,447 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,992,000 after acquiring an additional 778,677 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,530,000 after acquiring an additional 582,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,766,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,354,000 after acquiring an additional 30,631 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $163.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.43. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $163.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

