Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $2.04 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 544.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,827 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.0% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 329.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $277.18 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $201.86 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.94. The company has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.51%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

