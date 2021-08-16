Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,302 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.8% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after purchasing an additional 65,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,817,245,000 after buying an additional 103,574 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after buying an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,213,467,000 after buying an additional 45,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206,330 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,634,676,000 after buying an additional 208,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total transaction of $303,394.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,910.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $637.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $593.61. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $638.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $303.61 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

