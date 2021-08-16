Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Purchases 3,203 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.2% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Searle & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 12.8% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 28,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 20.3% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 168,285 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 28,417 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 46.9% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 79,184 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 25,286 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.55. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

