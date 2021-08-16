Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 317.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE opened at $126.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.56. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $128.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $752,377.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,534,162.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $320,271.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,383 shares of company stock worth $14,678,730 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.