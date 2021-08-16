Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 1,052 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW stock opened at $190.51 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.93.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.