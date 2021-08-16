Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) PT Lowered to $12.00 at JMP Securities

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $30.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 129.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ROOT. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Root from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Root from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Root to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Root in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Root presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Root stock opened at $5.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10. Root has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $29.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -1.29.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Root will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Root during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canal Insurance CO bought a new position in shares of Root during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Root during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Root during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Root during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 19.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

