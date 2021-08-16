Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Trading Up 3.1%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) was up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.46 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 36,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,713,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROOT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Root from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Root from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Root from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Root presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). Equities research analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Root during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new position in shares of Root in the first quarter worth about $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Root in the second quarter worth about $114,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

About Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

