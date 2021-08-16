Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) Price Target to C$24.00

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$24.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Largo Resources stock traded up C$0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$18.72. 74,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,561. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.38. Largo Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.90 and a 12 month high of C$22.96.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Ian Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.49, for a total value of C$292,423.50. Also, Director David Wallace Brace sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.28, for a total value of C$221,688.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 323,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,240,582.50.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

