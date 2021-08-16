Royal Bank of Canada Increases Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target to C$68.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$63.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.50 to C$68.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.89.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CDPYF traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.27. 18,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.17. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $49.72.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.