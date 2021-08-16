Royal Bank of Canada Raises BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Price Target to C$17.00

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS BSRTF traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $15.33. 15,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,479. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.