Royal Bank of Canada Raises Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target to C$47.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Exchange Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

EIFZF stock remained flat at $$33.64 during trading on Monday. 35 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.31. Exchange Income has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $33.74.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

