Royalty Pharma plc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Royalty Pharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Royalty Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

RPRX has been the topic of several other reports. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $38.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.13. Royalty Pharma has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $28,471,342.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,039,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $604,780.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,036,001 shares of company stock valued at $44,437,128. 25.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 58,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 0.3% during the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 173,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

